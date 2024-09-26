World T20: ‘Looking to take a fearless approach and see where it takes us’

We are aiming to bring a different and more fearless approach to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

In the past, we’ve often struggled in the powerplay - with early wickets falling, middle-order collapses and a slow pace of runs leading to low totals. We've also found it difficult to chase targets above 120.

We now understand how crucial it is to have positive intent, especially in the powerplay, to set the tone and post competitive scores. If we look at the top teams, they all make the most of the first six overs, which helps them score big and chase high totals.

Recently, we've started playing with more attacking intent, and some young players have shown exciting potential. The game has evolved a lot since I made my debut in 2019. Scores are much higher now, batters play with more freedom, and as a team, we’re adapting to stay competitive.

This year, Gull Feroza has been in good form, with some strong innings in the Asia Cup. Muneeba Ali, at the top of the order, also performed well in the recent series against South Africa. Both are in good form and bring valuable experience.

We’ve encouraged them to aim for a strike-rate of over 100, a key metric that helps us post higher totals and compete with the best. In the middle order, we have experienced players like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz. I too, have been working hard to bring positive energy to the team through my batting.