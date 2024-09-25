T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet & Co seek mental help to break semis jinx

The skipper and coach remained positive about India’s top six in the batting line-up, which boasts big names like Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana or Shafali Varma. Muzumdar hailed the top six as the best in the country, but the No.3 spot in the batting line-up remains a mystery.

‘’The top six are brilliant, the best in the country,’’ the head coach said. ‘’Of course, we’ve identified [who plays No.3] but we’ll only reveal that just before the XI is announced. No.3 is really special to us. I know for a fact that a No.3 position sets the game. We’ll reveal it only closer to the game.’’

Dayalan Hemalatha has batted the most times in that No.3 position in T20Is since the last tournament for India, but she hasn’t had much success in recent times.There are a few other options up India's sleeve but it remains to be seen whether they break the trio of Kaur, Jemimah and Richa Ghosh, who occupy the spots from number four to six and use one of them at No.3.

A bigger conundrum will be the bowling combination on the UAE wickets, where the toss is often of utmost importance because of the dew factor. ‘’We have mostly night games,’’ Kaur said. ‘’Dew plays a big role in UAE. We’ve good spinners, but we also have Pooja and Renuka, who can also have an impact.

‘’Right now it’s difficult to tell [without assessing conditions]. We’ll see the conditions, and pick the most effective player on a given day.’’