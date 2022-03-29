Would be very emotional thinking about ABD if we win IPL 2022: Kohli

"My face fell to which she questioned, I showed her the message and the voice note from AB and she exclaimed, 'Don't tell me!'. She knew. I kind of had the impression and was guessing it in the last IPL. Our rooms were next to each other, and we would walk the same way and disperse, every time we walked to our room and he would see me outside, he would be like 'I want to see you for coffee, one of these days'.



"I kept getting nervous and was like 'I am not sitting with you because I think there is something coming' to which he always said, 'No man there is nothing, I just want to have a chat with you', it's been a while and he never speaks like that because we interact all the time.



"So, I knew something is brewing up. It is a very strange feeling I got very emotional. The voice note was very emotional as well for me when he said, 'Look I don't have it in me anymore'. I have shared so many moments with him, highs and lows, everything we have been through he was right next to me," added Kohli.