WPL 2027: BCCI mull expansion as fifth edition of the league nears
Vadodara, Mumbai to host the 22-match affair from 14 January to 7 February
The Women's Premier League (WPL), which will host its fifth edition from 14 January to 7 February, may not yet have seen its five franchises break even, but the BCCI has expansion plans on the horizon. Vadodara and Mumbai will host the tournament, with 11 matches scheduled in each city, according to the schedule released on Wednesday.
Asked when the WPL could expand, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on the sidelines of the auction in Kochi: "From next year, definitely, we will have to hold brainstorming sessions on increasing the number of teams and identifying other areas where we can improve."
“The WPL is one of the biggest leagues in franchise cricket after the IPL. We have come a long way in four years and, ultimately, are now dominating women's cricket. The WPL has contributed to the success of women's cricket in India,” he said.
The question that nevertheless begs to be asked is whether the league is profitable. While the WPL has generated substantial gross revenue for the BCCI through media rights, franchise fees and sponsorships (unconfirmed figures put the revenue at around Rs 682 crore in its debut year in 2023), the franchises are currently nearing the break-even point rather than reporting net profits.
Meanwhile, the new season will begin in Vadodara on January 14, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match. The Vadodara leg will continue until January 24, with 11 matches scheduled as the five teams begin their campaign for the title.
The action will then move to Mumbai, where the Cricket Club of India's (CCI) Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from January 26. The league stage will run until February 3, with teams competing for a place in the playoffs.
The race for the title will enter the final stretch with the Eliminator on 5th February when the teams finishing second and third on the points table will compete for a place in the final. The team topping the league standings will qualify directly for the title clash, scheduled for 7 February at Brabourne.
All 22 matches of the TATA WPL 2027, including the play-offs, begin at 7:30 pm IST. The five teams in fray are: RCB, MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.