WPL 2027: BCCI mull expansion as fifth edition of the league nears

The Women's Premier League (WPL), which will host its fifth edition from 14 January to 7 February, may not yet have seen its five franchises break even, but the BCCI has expansion plans on the horizon. Vadodara and Mumbai will host the tournament, with 11 matches scheduled in each city, according to the schedule released on Wednesday.

Asked when the WPL could expand, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on the sidelines of the auction in Kochi: "From next year, definitely, we will have to hold brainstorming sessions on increasing the number of teams and identifying other areas where we can improve."

“The WPL is one of the biggest leagues in franchise cricket after the IPL. We have come a long way in four years and, ultimately, are now dominating women's cricket. The WPL has contributed to the success of women's cricket in India,” he said.

The question that nevertheless begs to be asked is whether the league is profitable. While the WPL has generated substantial gross revenue for the BCCI through media rights, franchise fees and sponsorships (unconfirmed figures put the revenue at around Rs 682 crore in its debut year in 2023), the franchises are currently nearing the break-even point rather than reporting net profits.