WPL: At 15, can Uma Kashvi do a Sooryavanshi for Delhi Capitals?

Uma Kashvi, 15, becomes the youngest player sold at a WPL auction.

Delhi Capitals sign Karnataka all-rounder for Rs 10 lakh after her prolific Under-15 season.

Sophie Molineux goes to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, the auction’s biggest buy.

From "Uma Kashvi, who?" to becoming the youngest player to be sold at a WPL auction, the 15-year-old Karnataka allrounder became quite a talking point overnight. Delhi Capitals secured her services for Rs 10 lakh on a day when 25 players went under the hammer in Kochi on Wednesday, 28 October, as Uma broke the record held by 16-year-old Deeya Yadav, who was picked by the same franchise last year.

While it remains to be seen whether Uma can emulate someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in WPL 2027, the credentials of the right-handed aggressive batter and off-spinner were key to the Capitals investing in her. She piled up 516 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 172 in the latest BCCI Women’s Under-15 One-Day Tournament, including three centuries and a half-century.

Uma has already turned out for India Under-19 against Sri Lanka, taking four wickets in three T20I matches and two more in the one-day games. She is also expected to be part of the squad for next year’s World Cup.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, her uncle Sai Satya Vijay said over the phone that Uma was first noticed by none other than former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy.