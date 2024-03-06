WPL: How Jemimah Rodrigues keeps learning the T20 craft from Virat Kohli

There is never quite a dull moment with Jemimah Rodrigues, the pint-sized India batter who can be quite a joker in the pack in their dressing room. Plying her trade with Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) since the inaugural 2023 season, Jemimah showed she could be destructive in her own way too against Mumbai Indians on their homecoming on Tuesday night, 5 March.

While she is not the most powerful of hitters by her own admission, the 24-year-old from Mumbai revelled in picking up the gaps and timing the ball against a quality Mumbai attack – coasting to her career-best WPL knock of unbeaten 69 off 33 balls which was studded with eight fours and three sixes. If her veteran skipper Meg Lanning set the tempo with a 38-ball 53, Jemimah anchored the innings for a winning total of 192 for four.

A 29-run win over the defending champions in their first-ever match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (the rest of the tournament will be played here) took them to the top of the table with four wins out of five – the crowd support being a bonus for them. ‘’I loved the atmosphere. Finally, we get to play on our home ground because we played in Mumbai (last season), in Bengaluru earlier, but now finally in Delhi,’’ the Player of the Match said later.

‘’The crowd always gets me going, they keep me pumped up and I really take energy from them. Every time I was going to the boundary they were cheering, they were asking for dance moves. It was a nice experience out there,’’ said Jemimah, a widely followed figure on the social media.