WPL 2024: Can Smriti Mandhana beat the pressure to rise for RCB?

Speaking to the RCB media, head coach Luke Williams said on the eve of their opener against UP Warriorz on Saturday: “Obviously there’s responsibility (on Smriti) with captaining and opening the batting, but she’s got plenty of support from the team with lots of experienced senior players to help her and trying to really separate the two roles. The captaincy is one part of it, but then at other times, it’s when she’s out there batting it is Smriti Mandhana the batter and trying to be the best batter for RCB she can be. Because if she’s able to do that, we know how much impact that she can provide for our team.”

The franchise had finished a 10-day preparatory camp at their base and the Australian coach is happy with the way Mandhana has shaped up. “It’s been great to spend some time with Smriti over the last 10 days. She is practising really well as she is in a really confident and happy space with her cricket and the leadership. So Smriti is really excited about the season ahead,” he said.

Williams revealed that RCB had utilized their camp to not only work on specific skillsets and match simulations but also to do several bonding exercises that are expected to help the team gel as a unit.