WPL Auction: Smriti Mandhana most expensive player; Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt biggest overseas buys

Lower-order power-hitter Kiran Navgire was also bought by Warriorz for INR 30 lakh, so as England pacer Lauren Bell in the same amount. Warriorz also signed a bevy of prominent Indian players in Anjali Sarvani (INR 55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (INR 40 lakh), U19 World Cup winners Parshavi Chopra (INR 10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (INR 40 lakh) and S Yashasri (INR 10 lakh).



Delhi Capitals did not make any signings from the first two marquee sets. They finally opened their account in set three, signing in top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore), who led India's chase of 150 against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup, followed by India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma (INR 2 crores) and Australia's multiple World Cups winning skipper Meg Lanning (INR 1.1 crore).



England all-rounder Alice Capsey was bought by Delhi for INR 75 lakh while South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was bought by the franchise for INR 1.5 crore, and Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was acquired for INR 45 lakh.



Delhi then got US bowler and lone associate pick in the auction Tara Norris for INR 10 lakh and got the better of Bangalore to get Australia all-rounder Laura Harris for INR 45 lakh and also got India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav for INR 30 lakh.



They also got Indian players like Shikha Pandey (INR 60 lakh), Radha Yadav (INR 40 lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (INR 30 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (INR 30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (INR 30 lakh), and U19 Women's T20 World Cup Player of the final Titas Sadhu (INR 25 lakh).

