WPL 2024: Meet Kashvee Gautam, the costliest Indian player at 20 years

For 20-year-old Kashvee Gautam, it was certainly worth the wait.

After the disappointment of not finding a buyer at the first Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, she struck gold last Saturday, 9 December—she became the most expensive uncapped player in the second season, with the Gujarat Giants roping her in at Rs 2 crore.

There is, of course, a pay disparity between the IPL (Indian Premier League) and WPL. But when you realise Rs 2 crore is the base price bracket that holds only the 23 top cricketers (including World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins) for the men’s auction, then you also realise that the strapping right-arm seamer from Haryana has not done badly even given the gender pay gap.

Apart from hitting pay dirt and getting the big break, Gautam was thrilled at the opportunity of working with Mithali Raj, one of her idols and now her mentor at the Giants.

‘’It is a huge opportunity for me to showcase my skills. We have always looked up to Mithali-ji. It is a great opportunity for me to interact with her and seek tips from her,’’ Gautam told the official broadcasters.