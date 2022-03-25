Women's World Cup: It was a positive performance from Mooney and Sutherland, says Lanning

Lanning had some words of appreciation for Sutherland, the young pace all-rounder. "To be able to find a way with the bat, Annabel Sutherland a young player to come in and play under pressure to get us home was really important. To be able to work our way through that was pretty impressive and we will take that win."



Meg, who turned 30 on Friday, believes Australia will rest for some days before preparing for the semi-finals. "I'm not sure, it is a bit cold and windy, not sure if anyone wants to come to the birthday party. I might be pretty quiet but it's nice to get to the end of the group stage playing good cricket, we will rest for a couple of days and then look forward to the semis."



Mooney, who was named 'Player of the Match' for forging another rescue act for Australia, felt adapting to the situation was the key for her. "Adapting to the situation in front of me, Rachael and I talk about it all the time, real challenge batting at 4 and 5 whereas opening you know what you will get. It is difficult at times, but thankfully I'm playing in this Australian team which is pretty elite - I don't have to do a whole lot at the end."