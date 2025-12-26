Year-ender 2025: A tumultuous year for Indian cricket, to say the least

There is usually never a dull moment in Indian cricket but the way 2025 panned out, it had been nothing short of tumultuous even by it’s standards. If the ICC Women’s World Cup triumph was like the icing on the cake, the year was never short on controversy and drama in the manner legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma signed off from Test cricket only to bounce back later.

The date, 2 November 2025, will remain etched in the memory as the day when Harmanpreet Kaur & Co broke the grass ceiling after what had been a long and laborious journey for the women spanning over exactly half-a-century from the times of Diana Eduljee and Shanta Rangaswamy. Earlier in the year, the Men in Blue capped their ICC T20 World Cup triumph last year with the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

There have been a number of individual newsmakers along the way. The way the Big Two of Indian cricket shrugged off question marks about their future in the last two ODI series – against Australia and South Africa to lay down the marker for the 2027 ICC World Cup spoke of their class. One also wondered who had been writing the script for Kohli as the one franchise man as Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their 18-year wait for their maiden IPL triumph.