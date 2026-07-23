Zimbabwe T20Is: London to Harare, India back in action after three days

A short three-match series against the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe side, one of the surprise packages of the last T20 World Cup after stunning Australia, could prove tricky at the Harare Sports Club. Shreyas, making his first tour of Zimbabwe, will want his team to maintain its fearless approach despite surrendering its invincible aura after losing the last six matches in the UK.

“We had a rough patch in England, but there were a lot of positives to take from that. We got to know what we need to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness and adaptability we need once we step onto the field,” he said on the eve of the opening T20I this afternoon.

Shreyas also urged the young members of the squad to play without fear of failure despite the recent scrutiny over India’s performances. “I don’t think they should fear failure because when you have such thoughts at the back of your mind, you end up playing to save yourself. When you don’t have that fear, you can get the best out of yourself.”

“It is definitely very challenging. We arrived yesterday, today is practice, and tomorrow is the match. But it is fun, and if you perform well in these situations, you will definitely be happy with yourself,” the new captain said.