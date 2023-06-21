13 passengers escape miraculously as lift plunges four floors down

At least 13 passengers had a miraculous escape when a lift plunged from four floors to the ground level in a commercial highrise here, the BMC Disaster Control said here on June 21.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the C Wing of Trade World 16-storied building in Lower Parel.

The lift, in which around 12-13 persons were travelling, suddenly crashed from the fourth floor to the ground floor.