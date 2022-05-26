2 courier boys held for stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 7.5 cr

The Rajasthan Police have arrested two courier boys for stealing jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore in Jaipur.



Police recovered 185 jewellery items from them, and were searching for the two other accused, who were on the run, confirmed police officials.



Additional DCP West Richa Tomar said that four courier company employees stole diamonds and jewels from a company on April 24 after taking the courier company manager into confidence.



She said that the local office of the company engaged in dealing with parcels had stated that the diamonds were brought from Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat and were to be delivered in Jaipur. These diamonds came through the offices of the logistics company. But before they could reach Jaipur, they were stolen.