Sadhu assaulted, hair chopped off in MP's Khandwa; accused arrested

After verifying the authenticity of the viral video, district police said that the incident took place in the tribal zone of Patajan village of the district. The man assaulting the sadhu has been identified as Praveen Gaur, a hotelier.



"Police have taken quick action after verifying viral video and the accused has been arrested. I have directed police to take strict action against the accused so that no one could dare to do such a thing further in the state, Mishra said.



According to police, the incident took place on Sunday. However, the action came after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Police claimed that the incident occurred after an altercation broke out between the sadhu and the accused.