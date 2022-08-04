2 wanted criminals of 'Namaste Gang' held after brief encounter in Shahdara

Both the criminals used to carry out robberies on a bike and had a created terror in the area. On getting a tip-off, the Special staff of Shahdara police laid a trap to nab them before Vivekanand College in the area.



This morning, when they were coming from Ghaziabad area, the police signalled them to pull over but they tried to escape by opening fire at the police.



The police also opened fire in retaliation. One of the policemen had a narrow escape as a bullet hit on his bulletproof vest.