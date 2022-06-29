20 kg 'ICE' drug seized in Punjab, two held

IGP Dhillon said following a tip-off that Harpreet and Arjun to deliver supply of ICE in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, on their motorcycle, a police team led by Harbans Singh raided the location and managed to arrest both the smugglers. The ICE was concealed in a bag.



He said during investigation the accused have confessed to having been selling ICE drugs for over four years on the instructions of Vishal, who is believed to be the kingpin.



Vinay, who is otherwise working as a realtor, is step-brother of Arjun and used to supply the ICE via Arjun and Harpreet.