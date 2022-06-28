Punjab CM endorses Congress leader Partap Bajwa's suggestion of resolution against 'Agnipath'

Mann said that he fails to understand why the BJP government brings such laws which face "opposition" from several quarters.



"They brought farm laws, the CAA, now Agnipath, and every time they bring these laws they keep saying once people understand they will realise their benefits. Are they the only ones wise enough to understand everything? Those laws which people cannot understand should not be made," he said.



Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma defended the Agnipath scheme and alleged that the house was being misled over this issue.



Countering Bajwa on his suggestion, he said it is their compulsion to oppose it (Agnipath) for the sake of opposition.



"They know if this scheme is implemented, they will not come to power in 2029 as well," said the BJP leader.



Ten days ago some youths had held a protest against Agnipath in Jalandhar, and spoken to Mann over the phone.



Mann, besides advising them to hold their protests peacefully, had assured them that the Aam Aadmi Party supports their demands and was in favour of rollback of the scheme.