30 arrested in Bihar's Chapra for violence during Durga idol immersion procession

At least 30 people have been arrested in Bihar's Chapra city in connection with the violence that took place during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga idol on 27 October.

During the immersion of Durga idol in Bhagwan Bazar area in Chapra on Friday evening, some people from a particular community pelted stone, which led to massive chaos. The incident further turned ugly when stone pelting began between two groups.

Saran district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla, along with a large number of police personnel, immediately rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

Mangla was present at the venue and the immersions were done under his supervision.

As the matter was a sensitive one, the District Magistrate suspended the Internet services of the Sadar sub-division in the city for two days.

The police also registered two FIRs.

In the first FIR, 116 people were booked for creating ruckus, while in the second, 70 people were booked.

The police have been scanning the CCTV footage to identify people who were involved in violence and stone-pelting.