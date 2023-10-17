Members of diverse communities unite for Durga Puja near Nuh, send message of communal harmony

Barely a few kilometres from Nuh, which witnessed communal clashes on July-end, a group of people belonging to diverse communities is busy preparing for Durga Puja.

At least 40 families living in different parts of Sohna in Haryana have formed the Aravali Bengali Cultural Society and their first event is the Durga Puja. The Central Park Flower Valley, a residential society in Sohna, has agreed to provide space for the pandal.

From "dhunuchi nach" to "bhangra", the pandal will reverberate with dance performances on all days of Durga Puja and culminate with a "dandiya night".

Heena Nisat, a native of Kashmir who now lives in Sohna, is excited about making the arrangements for the pandal.

"The whole idea is to send out a message of communal harmony. What happened in Nuh shouldn't happen again. People from different communities are equally accepting of each other's cultures. That is why we have formed this society and in future whatever festivals will be celebrated will be based on this concept only," she told PTI.