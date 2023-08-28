Nuh: Security stepped up, anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed

Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and in adjoining areas, with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a shobha yatra, officials said.

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on 28 August, suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive district.

Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district.