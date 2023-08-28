Nuh: Security stepped up, anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed
Ahead of a right wing-backed religious yatra, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed; entry points into Nuh barricaded
Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and in adjoining areas, with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a shobha yatra, officials said.
Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.
As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on 28 August, suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive district.
Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district.
Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed have been ordered to keep a strict vigil. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders.
Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by the police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh are being checked by security personnel.
Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after violence broke out around the time of a similar shobha yatra on 31 July (2023) that coincided with an annual jalabhishek ritual. The events led to the death of at least six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric.
On 13 August, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to 'resume' the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on 28 August.
However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, 27 August, had asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any yatra. Permission has not been granted for the yatra, he had also said.
The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. 28 August is the last Monday of the Hindu holy month of Shravan.
Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday, 26 August, had said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.
According to police sources, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district.
All entry points to Nuh have been sealed by barricades, and the road leading to the Nalhar temple — the destination of the yatra — has also been closed .
Deputy commissioner of police in Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places. He also appealed to the locals to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining law and order.
