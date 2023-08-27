Nuh violence: Security stepped up ahead of Hindu right-wing yatra

In view of Hindu groups' call to resume the Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on Monday, 28 August, despite denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across Nuh to avoid untoward incidents.

"All necessary arrangements have been made by the Nuh Police in view of the proposed yatra. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order," said Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

"The permission for the yatra has been denied and no gathering of any sort will be allowed. We are urging the locals to offer prayers at their village temples instead of converging at the Nalhar temple in Nuh on 28 August (2023) ,” added DC Khadgata.

"The police deployment has been stepped up around mosques, while paramilitary forces continue to keep vigil in Nuh district after the clashes. About 700 Haryana Police personnel and 13 paramilitary companies are deployed in the district alone. Police will check inter-state movement as outsiders will not be allowed," said Narendra Bijarniya, superintendent of police in Nuh.