Nuh violence: Security stepped up ahead of Hindu right-wing yatra
Security measures have bee tightened in Nuh as Hindu groups seek to 'resume' the Jal Abhishek Yatra despite permission being denied by the local administration
In view of Hindu groups' call to resume the Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on Monday, 28 August, despite denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across Nuh to avoid untoward incidents.
"All necessary arrangements have been made by the Nuh Police in view of the proposed yatra. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order," said Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.
"The permission for the yatra has been denied and no gathering of any sort will be allowed. We are urging the locals to offer prayers at their village temples instead of converging at the Nalhar temple in Nuh on 28 August (2023) ,” added DC Khadgata.
"The police deployment has been stepped up around mosques, while paramilitary forces continue to keep vigil in Nuh district after the clashes. About 700 Haryana Police personnel and 13 paramilitary companies are deployed in the district alone. Police will check inter-state movement as outsiders will not be allowed," said Narendra Bijarniya, superintendent of police in Nuh.
All schools and colleges have been closed on 28 August (2023) and security has been stepped up in the district with the extension of Section 144.
The Nalhar temple has been turned into a fortress to ensure devotees do not gather in large numbers at any point in time. People have been asked to avoid venturing outside their homes.
Nuh administration had already denied permission to the organisers of the yatra in view of the meeting of the G20 Sherpa group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.
The officials said that even though permission had been denied to hold the yatra, there were inputs that certain organisations had invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on 28 August (2023).
Meanwhile, Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has been told to join the probe of the 31 July communal clashes after the disclosure of arrested people.