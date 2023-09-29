4, including woman, get 20 years in jail for sexual assault of minor Dalit girl

A POCSO court on Thursday, 28 September, convicted four people, including a woman, in a 2018 gang-rape case of a minor Dalit girl in Kaushambi district, UP, and sentenced them for 20 years imprisonment.

In April of 2018, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was lured to a secluded place by Savita Prajapati. She then called three men who raped her, police said.

Additional District Government Counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said that, "The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Utkarsh Yadav convicted Prajapati (45), Bhaiyyan (25), Gorelal (28), Bablu (26). They were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on each convict."