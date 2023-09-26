Eight-year-old dalit girl sexually assaulted in Mathura

An eight-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in a village when she was returning home from a relative's place, police said on Tuesday, 26 September.

The incident took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday, 24 September, in the Mahavan police station area, they said.

According to a police complaint lodged by the girl's father, she had gone to the relative's place in their village on Sunday. When she was returning home, an unidentified man lured her to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her a toffee and raped her before fleeing, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

The girl managed to reach home. She was bleeding and was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was administered first aid and later referred to S N Medical College, Agra. She is doing better now, he said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, Bisen said, an FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to trace the accused.