Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, beaten, and urinated upon near Patna

A Mahadalit woman was kidnapped, stripped, brutally assaulted and urinated upon in a village on Patna's outskirts on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Moshimpur village under Khusrupur police station.

The accused were identified as Pramod Singh and his son Anshu Singh. Both are absconding after the incident.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she had borrowed Rs 1,500 on the interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. However, he was demanding more interest from her which she denied.

As Pramod Singh was harassing her and threatening to parade her naked in the public, she lodged a complaint with Khusrupur police station. Following her complaint, police has asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on Saturday for questioning.