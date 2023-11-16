4 people, including 2 doctors, arrested as illegal surgeries prove deadly for many in a Delhi hospital

With the arrest of four persons, including two doctors, the Delhi Police has busted a racket involving doctors who were conducting surgeries without the requisite degrees and permissions at the Agarwal Medical Centre in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

As per sources, several post-operative deaths were allegedly reported from the hospital.

According to police, on 10 October, 2022, a woman from Sangam Vihar filed a complaint alleging that her husband underwent gallbladder stone removal at Agarwal Medical Centre on 19 September 2022. Initially, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal claimed that a renowned surgeon, Dr. Jaspreet Singh, would perform the surgery. However, just before the surgery they were told that due to some emergency Dr. Jaspreet Singh would not conduct the operation.

It was done by Dr. Mahender Singh along with Dr. Neeraj Agarwal and Dr Pooja. In her complaint the woman has said that later, it was discovered that Dr. Mahender Singh and Dr. Pooja were fake doctors. The woman stated in her complaint that her husband experienced severe pain post-surgery and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead.