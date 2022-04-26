Woman dies in K'taka after IVF treatment, fake doctor couple arrested

Mallikarjun and Mamatha did not have children even after 15 years of marriage. They visited many hospitals in this regard. The accused persons approached the couple and promised them that their treatment would surely help them conceive.



They received Rs 4 lakh from Mallikarjun and Mamatha and administered IVF treatment unscientifically.



When Mamatha developed many ailments following the treatment, the fake doctors told the couple that these were changes after the foetus starts developing in the womb.



The accused doctors took more money from the couple with every complication.