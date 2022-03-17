75-yr-old temple priest arrested in TN for stealing idols

The police team led by ADSP, P. Rajaram, and his team chanced upon the priest during an investigation into the missing of four idols from Shri Nallakathayi Temple in Mannankoil four decades ago and arrested him on Wednesday. The idols were of Shri Nallakathayi, Shri Kanjamaleeswarar, Shri Vinayaka, and Shri Anjaneyar.



ADSP R. Rajaram told media that Suryamoorthy and his father Natesan had been working with a few temples in Sirkazhi and had taken several idols home under the pretext of keeping them safe. Natesan passed away in 2003 and Suryamoorthy had brought some of the idols back to the temple.