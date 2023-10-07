Agra students shoot teacher in the leg, call themselves gangsters
According to the police, the duo, both former students of Sumit Singh, had a dispute with his brother Tarun after he stopped one of them from talking to a girl
A court on Friday 6 October sent two teenage students who allegedly shot their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute, to police custody.
The students, aged 16 and 18, who were nabbed after the incident at noon of Thursday, had also boasted on social media that they would pump more bullets into the teacher six months later.
Both were produced before the court on Friday, which sent them to police custody.
The duo, former students of Sumit Singh, had quarreled with his brother Tarun over the phone when he stopped one of them from talking to a girl, the police said.
On Thursday, they called Singh on the phone and asked him to step out, and then one of them shot him.
In a 25-second video, apparently recorded later, the two appear to be acting like characters from the popular Bollywood film Gangs of Wasseypur.
One of them hurls abuses and says he will be back for the teacher in six months and shred his leg with bullets. "I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain," he is heard saying.
