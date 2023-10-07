Agra students shoot teacher in the leg, call themselves gangsters

A court on Friday 6 October sent two teenage students who allegedly shot their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute, to police custody.

The students, aged 16 and 18, who were nabbed after the incident at noon of Thursday, had also boasted on social media that they would pump more bullets into the teacher six months later.

Both were produced before the court on Friday, which sent them to police custody.

The duo, former students of Sumit Singh, had quarreled with his brother Tarun over the phone when he stopped one of them from talking to a girl, the police said.