Ahmednagar police and military intelligence nab fake 'RAW' agent

The local crime branch (LCB) of the Ahmednagar Police together with the military intelligence unit of the Southern Command have arrested an impostor who was posing as an intelligence officer with RAW (the Research and Analysis wing of the Indian foreign intelligence agency).

The spurious 'RAW agent' was picked up close to Professor Colony Chowk near Samarth School in Savedi on Thursday, 22 June.

The Ahmednagar Police stated that Superintendent Rakesh Ola had received confidential information about a person masquerading as a RAW officer and that he was in possession of a fake identity card that had a government department symbol and some other incriminating documents.