Anil Ambani questioned in fresh FEMA case

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in south Mumbai where he arrived at around 10 am.

Ambani's statement was recorded as part of a fresh case filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said without elaborating.

He came out of the ED office at around 6 pm.