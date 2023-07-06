Another shocker: Incidents of atrocities continue in MP set for polls in next 5 months

Poll-bound BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh witnessed another inhuman incident against two youths belonging to the lower castes, who were humiliated, paraded with garlands of shoes and forced to eat faeces.

After a tribal labourer was urinated on by a man, Arjun Jatav and Santosh Kewat faced a worse ordeal. Both were accused of having molested women by villagers, who decided to act on their own rather than seek police action.

The incident happened in the Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, and it came to light after a video surfaced two days later.

According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, six of the accused, who committed the inhuman act, have been arrested and instructions for punishment, including invoking the National Security Act (NSA) has been given to the police and district administration.