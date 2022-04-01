Another trader shot at in Patna
A prominent trader was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in the state capital's Phulwarisharif, an official said on Friday.
The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Thursday at the Azad market.
The local traders rescued the victim, Tashvir Malik and rushed him to the nearby Patna AIIMS hospital where his condition was critical.
Malik is a prominent marble trader of the city. He also owns a sweet shop, named 'Makkhan Bhog' and is also involved in the property business.
According to the police, the attackers entered the office of Malik located at Hussain plaza in Azadpur market and fired at him. After he collapsed, the attackers, fled presuming him to be dead. While fleeing they fired in the air also, said the police.
"As the victim was still breathing, he was rushed to the Patna AIIMS hospital. His condition is critical now," said R. Rahman, the SHO of Phulwarisharif police station.
"The attackers used 9mm pistols in the execution of crime. It was ascertained through the half a dozen used cartridges recovered from the spot," Rahman said.
"The reason for the attack has not been ascertained yet. We are investigating from all angles," he said.
Earlier, a JDU leader was gunned down in Danapur on Sunday night. A prominent trader was killed and two others injured in Mirchi Gali of Patna city on Monday morning. A youth was killed in the Majarhatta area in Patna city on Tuesday.
