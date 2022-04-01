Another trader shot at in Patna

Malik is a prominent marble trader of the city. He also owns a sweet shop, named 'Makkhan Bhog' and is also involved in the property business.



According to the police, the attackers entered the office of Malik located at Hussain plaza in Azadpur market and fired at him. After he collapsed, the attackers, fled presuming him to be dead. While fleeing they fired in the air also, said the police.



"As the victim was still breathing, he was rushed to the Patna AIIMS hospital. His condition is critical now," said R. Rahman, the SHO of Phulwarisharif police station.