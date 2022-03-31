Huge gaps in Bihar's medical facilities, says CAG report

In district hospital Hajipur, all four ANC check ups were ensured in only 4 per cent cases. In other district hospitals, it was not ensured.



High stillbirth rate was observed in the district hospital Madhepura with 2.17 out of 100 live births. In the Biharsharif district hospital, the stillbirth rate is 1.63 per cent. The state average stillbirth rate is 0.96 per 100 live births.



Meanwhile, it was also found that TT injection was not given to all pregnant women in the test-checked district hospitals during the period between 2014 to 2020 except Biharsharif, despite availability in stock.



Significant shortage of equipment (9 to 16 out of 28) was observed in all district hospitals which compromised the ability of the hospitals to provide emergency and critical care in maternity cases leading to 21 maternal deaths in three test-checked district hospitals. Biharsharif registered 9 maternal deaths, Jehanabad 7, and Hajipur 5 during the period 2014-20.



The Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (BMSICL) was entrusted in March 2014 to ensure uninterrupted supply of drugs and medical equipment in all the hospitals of 38 districts in the state. However, it could not supply all the indented drugs, among other districts, most notably in Patna where 70 drugs came under Essential Drug List (EDL), but 42 per cent and 30 per cent were not supplied at all during 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively.



The BMSICL could only spend 29 per cent, that is Rs 3,103 crore, against the available funds of Rs 10,743 crore. Out of the total 1,097 projects undertaken by it during 2014-20, only 187 could be completed while 523 were still in progress and 387 were yet to commence.