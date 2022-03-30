Nitish govt to introduce Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill in Assembly

The Bihar Chief Minister imposed a liquor ban in April 2016 in the state through the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act. Since the ban, a large number of people have been lodged in Bihar jails for liquor consumption. A majority of the violators belong to economically weaker sections and are poor people. Even the hearing for bail in these simple cases takes over a one year time in the courts.



Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana had said last year that decisions like liquor ban of the Bihar government have put huge burden on courts. "There are three lakh cases pending in the courts. People are waiting for justice for a long time and now the excessive cases related to liquor violations put an additional burden on courts," the CJI had said.