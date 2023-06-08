Aryan Khan case: Bombay HC extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest till June 23

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till June 23 the interim protection from arrest granted to NCB's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the CBI's case of extortion and bribery against him.

The CBI's case is that Wankhede and four other accused had demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan Khan following alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in October 2021.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige said it would hear Wankhede's plea seeking to quash the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR in the case on June 23.