Aryan Khan case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede, 4 others for demanding Rs 25 cr bribe

The CBI, which conducted raids at 29 locations in several states after lodging an FIR against Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal chief of NCB, and four others in the Aryan Khan case, has seized a few incriminating documents.



Wankhede and others have been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan Khan was on board Cordelia cruise, when the NCB officials conducted raids.



A top CBI source told IANS that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were on board, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family for not lodging any case against him.