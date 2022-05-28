Aryan Khan was bound to get clean chit, but who motivated Sameer Wankhede to “implicate” him, if at all?

Actually, it shouldn’t have been breaking news. The clean chit to Aryan Khan was on expected lines. Nothing on earth could have overturned the outcome.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is reportedly in the process of calling the officers who handled the case, particularly the one officer going by the name of Sameer Wankhede, nasty and petty, poor professionals deserving of nothing but opprobrium.

Wankhede, it’s being said, will face the equivalent of a military court-martial, and may even lose his sarkari job for allegedly furnishing a fake SC certificate.

Aryan Khan went to jail and the drama unfolded, with its twists and turns. The cruise drug bust will someday be turned into a Bollywood blockbuster.