Aryan Khan was bound to get clean chit, but who motivated Sameer Wankhede to “implicate” him, if at all?
Why Aryan Khan was busted and got a clean chit are still not adequately answered. Why Sameer Wankhede fell out of grace is also part of the untold story. There are too many untied ends
Actually, it shouldn’t have been breaking news. The clean chit to Aryan Khan was on expected lines. Nothing on earth could have overturned the outcome.
Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is reportedly in the process of calling the officers who handled the case, particularly the one officer going by the name of Sameer Wankhede, nasty and petty, poor professionals deserving of nothing but opprobrium.
Wankhede, it’s being said, will face the equivalent of a military court-martial, and may even lose his sarkari job for allegedly furnishing a fake SC certificate.
Aryan Khan went to jail and the drama unfolded, with its twists and turns. The cruise drug bust will someday be turned into a Bollywood blockbuster.
Everyone knows SRK is a friendly person, who rose from ‘boy next door’ to ‘man about town’. But, why the elaborate screenplay to nail him?
A deeper analysis reveals why Aryan Khan/SRK won, and Sameer Wankhede lost. There were five reasons why Aryan Khan went scot-free.
One, the drugs seized in the cruise bust were not for Aryan Khan. He was on the cruise to watch his pals have “a blast”. Two, Aryan was given a clean chit because his smartphone was not “formally seized”.
Three, there were no drugs found on Aryan Khan though the then zonal director Sameer Wankhede had made a point to “search” Aryan Khan himself. The NCB hung on to the law point of “conscious possession” to link Aryan Khan to the 6 grams of drugs “seized”, but even that trick failed. Besides, medical tests were not conducted to ascertain drug use.
Four, the NCB couldn’t prove “conspiracy”. Five, and last, there was too much reliance placed on WhatsApp chats/messages. The NCB charge-sheet that did not name Aryan Khan noted the incongruous fact that the mobile was “not formally seized”, but WhatsApp chats were accessed. “It appears (the) IO was motivated to somehow implicate Aryan Khan in the drug case,” the document said.
Which brings us to the initial query: who motivated Sameer Wankhede to “implicate” Aryan Khan, if at all? Unverified reports say “further action’ would be taken against Wankhede, including for allegedly presenting a “fake caste certificate” to land the government job.
The meteoric rise and abrupt fall of Sameer Wankhede is the subject for a Bollywood flick. Why Aryan Khan was busted and got a clean chit are still not adequately answered. Why Sameer Wankhede fell out of grace is also part of the untold story. There are too many untied ends.
Views are personal