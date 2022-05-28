'Aryan Khan started smoking Ganja as student in the US', statement to NCB

Aryan also revealed that Arbaaz had taken out and handed over a small quantity of Charas to the NCB IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad, and said whatever was recovered (from Arbaaz) was for consumption only and probably procured by him from Bandra, after which the NCB team tested the Charas with some kit and sealed it in a pouch.



Later, the NCB team thoroughly searched all the cabins allotted to Aryan and his friends, and served with a notice to appear immediately before the NCB Mumbai Office to give his voluntary statement.



In the questioning, Aryan confessed to making the 'incriminating WhatsApp drug chats' on his mobile phone and signed on the chats transcript.



The conversation with his friend Archit pertaining to a poker game and procurement of Weed from him in return for a Rs 80,000 loan which he (Archit) was unable to repay, through some supplier he knew in Powai and Bandra.



After all this, the stunned Aryan was arrested by NCB Mumbai Superintendent V.V. Singh on October 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. under NDPS Act, 1985, Sec 8A, 22(b), 27 and 35 - triggering one of the biggest news events of the year after the Covid-19 pandemic.