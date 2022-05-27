Aryan Khan’s name cleared in drug case, close friend reacts
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday cleared Aryan Khan’s name in the drug-abuse case for which he is currently out on bail. The anti-drugs agency has filed a 6,000-page charge sheet naming 14 accused after drugs were found on a cruise ship off Mumbai last year. Aryan Khan, who had been arrested following the raids, has not been named as an accused.
With this development, Shah Rukh Khan’s family can finally sleep in peace.
“SRK has been going through hell. It’s hard to say who has suffered more, Shah Rukh, his wife Gouri or their son Aryan. Those responsible for the family’s trauma should be taken to task,” says a close friend of the family, adding that Shah Rukh is indeed planning a massive legal counter-attack.
“For now Aryan who felt like a prisoner, unable to travel without official permission, is finally breathing easy,” says the family friend.
The relief couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment when Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana is ready to make her Bollywood debut.
Aryan we hear is no longer interested in a Bollywood career.
