At least 8 people dead after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Around eight people were killed after a car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on June 22.

The accident took place in Hokara village of Nachni police station area.

Inspector General (IG) Kumaon Nilesh Anand Bharne said that the victims were on their way to a temple and were residents of Bageshwar.