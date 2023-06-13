19 injured in accident at Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant

At least 19 persons were injured in an accident at the Tata Steel plant at Meramandali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, officials said.



According to Tata Steel officials, the accident occurred at the blast furnace power plant at around 1 p.m. during inspection.



The 19 injured were immediately shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant and then to Cuttack for further treatment. The condition of two persons is stated to be critical.