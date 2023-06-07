Putin 'may try to blow up largest nuclear plant in Europe', warns Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of detonating an 'environmental bomb of mass destruction', saying authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded and urging the world to 'react'.



"This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment," Zelensky said, while US security officials warned there would likely be 'many deaths' as a result of the floods.



The Kremlin, meanwhile, has blamed Ukraine for the blast, claiming it was a ploy by Kyiv to distract from the launch of a major counteroffensive Moscow says is faltering, the Daily Mail reported.