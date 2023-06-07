Ukraine sets up HQs to monitor aftermath of dam breach

Also speaking on Ukrainian television, Interior Minister Klymenko said about 1,000 people had been evacuated so far and 24 settlements had been flooded.



President Volodymyr Zelensky has however. assured that the disaster "will not stop Ukraine, we will liberate all our lands".



In his nightly address to the nation, he said: "The disaster at the Kakhovka created by Russian terrorists will not stop Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will still liberate all our land. And every Russian terrorist attack only increases the amount of reparations that Russia will pay for the crimes committed, and not the chances of the occupiers staying on our land."



He also said that authorities "at all levels" are doing everything to save people and provide drinking water to those who used to receive it from the Kakhovka reservoir.