Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.



He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.