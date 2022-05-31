Suspected killer in Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case nabbed hiding amid pilgrims in Dehradun

Kartar Cheema, a close accomplice of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi pop singer has been arrested by the police in Amritsar.



The Delhi police had also traced the link of some gangsters lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail who had exchanged WhatsApp messages with Goldy Brar who is a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



The Punjab police have recovered the Balero jeep and Corolla car used by the assailants in the crime from Bathinda.



According to the police, Moosewala who was travelling in his Thar jeep with two friends, was attacked by 8 assailants following him in two Bolero jeeps and a Corolla car. Thirty rounds were fired from AK-94 and AK-47 assault rifles at the singer and four bullets hit him. He was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. One of his friends who was injured in the attack died later.



The Punjab police had on Saturday reduced the security of Moosewala from four commandos to two but at the time of the incident, none of the gunmen were accompanying him. Sidhu Moosewala also possessed a private bulletproof Fortuner but was not traveling in it.