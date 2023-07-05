BJP leader arrested on human trafficking charges in Assam

Six people, including a BJP leader, have been arrested on the charges of human trafficking in Murajhar in Assam's Hojai district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Parbina Begum, the primary suspect, Bilal Uddin, Afzal Uddin, Nasir Hussain, BJP leader Abdul Karim, and Ajmal Hussain.

The arrested were produced in the Sankardev Nagar district court in Hojai and then sent to jail.

Begum and her brother Ajmal Hussain were sent to two days police custody while the other four were sent to judicial custody for further questioning.