Case registered against trio after picture of man wearing a garland of shoes surfaces in MP

The police have registered a case against three persons after a picture showing a man wearing a garland of shoes surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 22 at village Gangtira under Sohagi police station limits, some 65 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The man, later identified as Indrajeet Majhi, was beaten and forced to wear a garland of footwear after being accused of theft, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said that following a complaint by Majhi, a case was registered on July 6 against accused Deshpal Singh, his son and nephew under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace).

No arrests have been made yet, he said.