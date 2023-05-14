CBI files corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, officer who arrested Aryan Khan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case two years ago. Wankhede and others allegedly demanded a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drug bust.

On May 12, the agency booked Wankhede along with others under sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI raided over 29 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, articles and cash. The agency also carried out a 13 hours-long raid at the Mumbai residence of Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB zonal director.

A case has been registered against three public servants, including Wankhede, who had headed the 'drugs on cruise' arrest of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The NCB arrested Aryan Khan for alleged consumption and possession of narcotic substances on a private cruise ship.