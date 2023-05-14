CBI files corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, officer who arrested Aryan Khan
Former zonal director of NCB involved in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug case now has a case against himself
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case two years ago. Wankhede and others allegedly demanded a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drug bust.
On May 12, the agency booked Wankhede along with others under sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the Indian Penal Code.
The CBI raided over 29 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, articles and cash. The agency also carried out a 13 hours-long raid at the Mumbai residence of Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB zonal director.
A case has been registered against three public servants, including Wankhede, who had headed the 'drugs on cruise' arrest of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The NCB arrested Aryan Khan for alleged consumption and possession of narcotic substances on a private cruise ship.
It has been alleged that the officials and some others involved in the drug bust case of 2021 had entered into a criminal conspiracy in order to obtain bribes from Aryan Khan. It is also alleged that a token amount of ₹50 lakh as bribe was obtained in furtherance of this conspiracy. The agency has also accused Wankhede and two other erstwhile NCB officers of seeking a bribe of ₹25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to not frame Aryan Khan in a drug case.
Allegations of extortion as Shah Rukh Khan sought his son's release from jail have also emerged.
Media reports have claimed that some of the panch (witnesses) who were also informers in the case contacted the senior Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, and ₹50 lakh was exchanged after Aryan’s arrest. The panch witnesses were found to have clicked selfies with the accused, including Aryan Khan, while they were in custody.
The agency has registered the corruption case against Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, following a preliminary inquiry by the CBI on the basis of a vigilance report.
