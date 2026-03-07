CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, RCom over alleged Rs 1,085 Cr loan fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Reliance Communications (RCom), its former chairman Anil Ambani, former director Manjari Ashok Kacker and other unidentified persons in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of more than Rs 1,085 crore.

The Hindu reported that according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed on 5 March, the accused are alleged to have cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the erstwhile United Bank of India — which has since merged with PNB — during the period between April 2013 and March 2017.

Investigators said the alleged fraud caused a loss exceeding Rs 1,085 crore to the lending banks.

The CBI alleged that the company failed to maintain financial discipline, diverted loan funds and violated the terms and conditions attached to the credit facilities sanctioned by the banks. The loan account subsequently became irregular and was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) in June 2017.

According to the complaint filed by the bank, funds were allegedly diverted through transactions involving related parties.

This is the third case registered by the CBI involving the telecom company. On 24 February, the agency filed another case against RCom, Ambani and others for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda (BoB) of around Rs 2,220 crore. Investigators later conducted searches at premises linked to the accused in connection with that case.